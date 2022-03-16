National

Saftu asks Zwelinzima Vavi to explain why he should not be suspended

The general secretary has been accused of serious misconduct and misbehaviour that warrants investigation, says Saftu

16 March 2022 - 11:33 Mawande AmaShabalala
Zwelinzima Vavi. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Zwelinzima Vavi. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has been given until the end of business on Thursday to give reasons why he should not be suspended.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the national office bearers of the trade union federation on Monday.

In a letter of intention to suspend sent to Vavi, he is accused of serious misconduct and misbehaviour that warrants he be investigated and possibly face disciplinary action.

Vavi confirmed to TimesLIVE he had received the letter and was working on a response.

“Please be reminded that during the [national office bearers] meeting [on Monday], at which you were in attendance, the [national office bearers] took note that there are a number of transgressions on your part that are tantamount to acts of misconduct and misbehaviour and warrant investigations and possible disciplinary action,” Saftu president Mac Chavalala wrote to Vavi.

“This therefore, serves to inform you that you are requested to give reasons why you should not be placed under precautionary suspension while the investigations take place.

“The investigations will, among other things, be about alleged violations of the constitution, breach of administration and finance policy, and disrespecting and undermining constitutional structural decisions and resolution.”

The nature of the misconduct of which Vavi is accused  was not clear at the time of writing and Chavalala did not answer phone calls.

This is not the first time Vavi finds himself in trouble at work.

In 2013, he was accused by a Cosatu co-worker of sexual misconduct in what Vavi described as a consensual “brief intercourse took place while we were standing”.

Vavi was ultimately expelled from Cosatu in 2015.

This is a developing story

