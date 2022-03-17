Sadtu in favour of stability as Cosatu national elective congress looms
17 March 2022 - 16:24
The SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu), the biggest teachers’ union in the country, says it is in favour of “stability” in Cosatu as the labour federation is set to elect a new leadership during its national congress in September.
Sadtu is a key affiliate of the SA Congress of Trade Unions (Cosatu), boasting a membership of about 260,000. It is one of the public service unions that took the government to court over its refusal to implement the last leg of a three-year wage agreement signed in the public service co-ordinating bargaining council in 2018...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now