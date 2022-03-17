National Sadtu in favour of stability as Cosatu national elective congress looms B L Premium

The SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu), the biggest teachers’ union in the country, says it is in favour of “stability” in Cosatu as the labour federation is set to elect a new leadership during its national congress in September.

Sadtu is a key affiliate of the SA Congress of Trade Unions (Cosatu), boasting a membership of about 260,000. It is one of the public service unions that took the government to court over its refusal to implement the last leg of a three-year wage agreement signed in the public service co-ordinating bargaining council in 2018...