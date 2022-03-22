LETTER: Ramaphosa is divorced from reality

Opinion / Letters

In parliament recently our fearless president was asked a question by EFF leader Julius Malema: why is he so fearful of firing Bheki Cele when crime in SA is so completely out of control?

In response, Cyril Ramaphosa said he feared f***l. I suggest he asks the thousands of families who have had their lives upended by the rampant crime in SA whether they fear f***l. The majority of these families have had to endure tragic consequences while comrade Cyril is protected by a huge blue light entourage. He is constantly surrounded by bodyguards, day and night, at taxpayers’ expense, many of whom are victims of crime.

I doubt whether he would realise the tragic irony here, which just shows how he is completely divorced from reality. Hopefully enough voters will take note of his complete lack of sympathy when it comes to ordinary South Africans and crime. 

James McWilliams
Johannesburg

