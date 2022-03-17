National PARLIAMENT Ramaphosa shifts position slightly to say war in Ukraine is ‘undesirable’ SA’s neutral position on the war has been fiercely criticised both at home and abroad B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared to inch closer to the middle ground in the Russian/ Ukraine war in parliament on Thursday, saying the use of force and the violation of international law cannot be condoned and countries should refrain from the use of force to invade others.

“What is happening is undesirable,” the president said. “War, violence never really solve any problems. We don’t support war.”..