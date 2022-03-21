CLAIRE BISSEKER: Business’s disappointment in Ramaphosa is a sad case of déjà vu
SA’s problems are political; they are never going to be solved by the generation of technical projects and plans
21 March 2022 - 15:53
One of the main reasons the SA economy doesn’t grow is the state’s failure to make SA a welcoming place to run a business. Too many people in the governing party fail to appreciate how the market economy works and why a stable, enabling business environment is vital for economic growth.
If they did, President Cyril Ramaphosa would not have had to backtrack on his recent assertion that firms, not governments, create jobs. So it is that, almost five years after the election of arguably SA’s most business-friendly ANC president, the weakness in business confidence and fixed investment has become one of the main impediments to growth...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now