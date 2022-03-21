Opinion / Columnists CLAIRE BISSEKER: Business’s disappointment in Ramaphosa is a sad case of déjà vu SA’s problems are political; they are never going to be solved by the generation of technical projects and plans B L Premium

One of the main reasons the SA economy doesn’t grow is the state’s failure to make SA a welcoming place to run a business. Too many people in the governing party fail to appreciate how the market economy works and why a stable, enabling business environment is vital for economic growth.

If they did, President Cyril Ramaphosa would not have had to backtrack on his recent assertion that firms, not governments, create jobs. So it is that, almost five years after the election of arguably SA’s most business-friendly ANC president, the weakness in business confidence and fixed investment has become one of the main impediments to growth...