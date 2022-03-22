Maserati Grecale makes long-awaited debut

With midsize SUVs now the fastest-growing segment in the auto industry, the new Grecale is expected to become the most popular vehicle in Maserati’s range, accounting for about a third of the Italian brand’s sales.

After being delayed due to the semiconductor shortage affecting the motor industry, the Grecale was unveiled this week as the smaller cousin of the Maserati Levante luxury SUV, which has been on sale since 2016.

Grecale (pronounced “grey-car-le”) is the name of a Mediterranean wind, as per Maserati convention to name its vehicles after winds, and is built on a modified Alfa Romeo Stelvio platform. The latest trident-badged vehicle will compete against the Stelvio and Porsche Macan in the premium midsize SUV segment, and comprises three petrol-powered models and an electric version.

Maserati says the Grecale was designed to be class leading in every measure including space. With its 4,846mm length and 2,901mm wheelbase it offers up to 570l of boot space and 44mm more rear legroom than the segment average.

Wrapping the spacious cabin is a sporty coupe-style roofline and frontal styling inspired by Maserati’s MC20 mid-engined sports car. The Grecale has Maserati’s signature triple portals on the fenders and flush door handles that deploy electrically.

The boomerang tail light signature is inspired by the Maserati 3200 GT of the late 90s, and the rear sporting look is finished off by a carbon diffuser and dual double exhausts.

Stepping inside reveals a completely new digital interface and a minimalist interior with barely any physical buttons. It is all controlled by touchscreen and gestures, or via voice control using the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (Mia) connected to Amazon Alexa.

The digital instrument cluster is configurable, including a minimised “relaxed” mode. The traditional clock atop the dash remains, but it’s no longer analogue. Within its round metal housing is a smartwatch-style digital clock that offers a selectable array of different faces.