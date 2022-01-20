LETTER: Useless debates are a distraction

It seems our leaders have little or nothing to do with their spare time. In recent days the media have been filled by the useless debate sparked by tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu. While she raised an important issue, her argument is invalid and unsound.

The people of SA are not interested in who raised the best argument as far as the issue of the constitution is concerned. Their immediate needs must be met, because they must first eat, have shelter and jobs before they can take these issues seriously.

When leaders, through their political parties, commit themselves to serving the people, that is what they must do. That’s how they are judged, not by who raised the best argument.

We have many issues in SA that need urgent attention, and if these are not dealt with immediately these leaders will be seen as failures. Yet it seems our leaders have run out of ideas.

Therefore, the best they can do for the people of this country is vacate their offices. People need services, corruption is on the rise, rural areas are still suffering from water shortages and worse, and electricity has become a scarce resource, yet we have people like Sisulu who find it proper to engage in public spats that bring nothing to the masses. This has to stop.

Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.