Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Useless debates are a distraction

Lindiwe Sisulu’s engagement in public spats brings nothing to the masses

20 January 2022 - 15:19
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu. File picture: TREVOR SAMSON.
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu. File picture: TREVOR SAMSON.

It seems our leaders have little or nothing to do with their spare time. In recent days the media have been filled by the useless debate sparked by tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu. While she raised an important issue, her argument is invalid and unsound.

The people of SA are not interested in who raised the best argument as far as the issue of the constitution is concerned. Their immediate needs must be met, because they must first eat, have shelter and jobs before they can take these issues seriously.

When leaders, through their political parties, commit themselves to serving the people, that is what they must do. That’s how they are judged, not by who raised the best argument.

We have many issues in SA that need urgent attention, and if these are not dealt with immediately these leaders will be seen as failures. Yet it seems our leaders have run out of ideas.

Therefore, the best they can do for the people of this country is vacate their offices. People need services, corruption is on the rise, rural areas are still suffering from water shortages and worse, and electricity has become a scarce resource, yet we have people like Sisulu who find it proper to engage in public spats that bring nothing to the masses. This has to stop.

Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

A bad week for Lindiwe Sisulu

The breathtaking shoddiness of Lindiwe Sisulu's writing should serve as a salutary warning to every politician and CEO
News & Fox
12 hours ago

NICOLE FRITZ: Grandfathers aside, Sisulu’s absurdities are many

The storm she has manufactured glosses over all kinds of truths, lies and nuances
Opinion
1 day ago

JONNY STEINBERG: Racists and nationalists dip their cups into the same punch

Trumpians share their style of thinking with the RET crowd, suffering the same delusions
Opinion
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NICOLE FRITZ: Grandfathers aside, Sisulu’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: ANC claims are like the pipelines it ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GUGU LOURIE: Sipho Maseko a shoo-in for Absa
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Lindiwe Sisulu specialises in the sale of ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
PATRICIA DE LILLE: Innovative solutions being ...
Opinion

Related Articles

PETER BRUCE: ANC claims are like the pipelines it builds — full of holes

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: Lindiwe Sisulu specialises in the sale of snake oil

Opinion / Letters

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Could 2022 be the year our government gets its act together?

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: Lindiwe Sisulu’s time in government must end

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.