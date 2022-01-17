Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lindiwe Sisulu specialises in the sale of snake oil

How does Sisulu explain that Zimbabweans, and many Africans to our north, are even poorer than black South Africans?

17 January 2022 - 16:17
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE/THE HERALD
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE/THE HERALD

It surely cannot be that tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu actually believes what she writes. Her thesis is that if we alter the colonial, lickspittle (read: Western-inspired) constitution and judiciary to an Afrocentric version, millions of desperately poor people will be miraculously lifted out of poverty.

This is the magic wand theory of government. How does Sisulu explain that Zimbabweans, and indeed many Africans to our north, are even  poorer than black South Africans? Why are there about 3-million African migrants working in SA? Do other  African countries also suffer from colonial constitutions  and mentally colonised judges?

No, Sisulu's thesis is nothing but a snake-oil remedy designed to appeal to our desperate poor, and sweep her to power.

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LUKANYO MNYANDA: How will SA get its mojo back when ANC squabbling dominates?

The Lindiwe Sisulu debacle points to another year of wasted time and opportunities
Opinion
1 day ago

Sisulu comments stoke ANC succession scramble

Cyril Ramaphosa’s opponents emboldened by attack on judiciary with president wary of taking action
Politics
12 hours ago

Ramaphosa’s call to guard democracy implies reply to Sisulu’s judicial critique

President says institutions such as the judiciary and parliament must be safeguarded against attacks
National
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa has a duty to defend the ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
MICHAEL AVERY: Potential for rats in the Tongaat ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TONY LEON: As cadre deployment took root civil ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: How will SA get its mojo back ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Cadre deployment breaches labour laws
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.