LETTER: Lindiwe Sisulu specialises in the sale of snake oil

It surely cannot be that tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu actually believes what she writes. Her thesis is that if we alter the colonial, lickspittle (read: Western-inspired) constitution and judiciary to an Afrocentric version, millions of desperately poor people will be miraculously lifted out of poverty.

This is the magic wand theory of government. How does Sisulu explain that Zimbabweans, and indeed many Africans to our north, are even poorer than black South Africans? Why are there about 3-million African migrants working in SA? Do other African countries also suffer from colonial constitutions and mentally colonised judges?

No, Sisulu's thesis is nothing but a snake-oil remedy designed to appeal to our desperate poor, and sweep her to power.

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

