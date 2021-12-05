Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA cannot afford immigrants

05 December 2021 - 19:22
Zimbabwean nationals return to SA via the Beitbridge border. Picture: SUPPLIED
Foreigners do well when moving to countries with growing economies and low unemployment (“Decision to stop Zimbabwean visa scheme is indefensible”, December 3). They also do well to fill the gaps left by a well-educated society as they move up the economic ladder.

However, in SA we do not have the sound and growing economy required to absorb an uncontrolled flood of immigrants, and that is not helped by an unemployment rate approaching 50%.

While I do not condone xenophobic riots, one must have a certain amount of sympathy for the root cause of these outbreaks. Those of us reading Business Day and commenting are far removed from the reality of life in the lower echelons of our society.

We cannot afford immigrants and the government should recognise that. It is time for the continent to rid itself of the looting political class and incompetent governments.

Adrien McGuire
Via BusinessLIVE

