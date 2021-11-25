Court battles likely after visa decision leaves Zimbabweans in limbo
Holders of the special permits must apply for visas based on their particular status or situation from January 1
25 November 2021 - 12:31
UPDATED 25 November 2021 - 23:15
Court battles could be on the cards following a decision by the government not to renew the Zimbabwean special visas, which granted many nationals of the Southern African nation the right to do business, work or study in SA.
“Holders of the [visas], on the face of it, appear to have three options,” said Simba Chitando, an advocate on behalf of a group of Zimbabweans in SA who filed papers in the high court requesting the government grant holders of the special visas permanent residency...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now