Economists call for faster structural reforms as jobless rate hits record
SA’s official unemployment rate increase despite GDP revival
01 June 2021 - 12:33
UPDATED 01 June 2021 - 23:09
SA’s official unemployment rate increased to a record in the first quarter of 2021, highlighting the need for economic reforms in a country still struggling to shake off the effects of 2020’s pandemic-induced slump.
The country’s jobless rate rose to 32.6%, up 0.1 percentage point from the final quarter of 2020, the quarterly labour force survey released by Stats SA on Tuesday showed...
