LETTER: South Africans first

Your editorial opinion refers (“Decision to stop Zimbabwean visa scheme is indefensible”, December 3). SA cannot be expected to have ubuntu when we such high levels of unemployment and inequalities.

Zimbabweans need to fix their own problems. When they last had elections many did not go to vote, saying the elections would be rigged. So what if they are rigged, at least make the rigging more difficult by voting the current regime out.

We cannot give visas to domestic workers, baristas, e-hailing taxi drivers, waiters and so on when SA has such a big unemployment problem.

I’m even starting to seeing a trend in which Zimbabweans are getting preference for executive jobs over white South Africans. That cannot be allowed. If a company cannot get a black South African to fulfil its employment equity obligations, rather give the job to a fellow white South African.

No South African should not be left behind in the name of ubuntu.

Odirile Mane

Via BusinessLIVE

