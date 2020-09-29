PETER BRUCE: No, SA will not thrive in a siege economy
Manufacturing is being ‘repurposed’. There is no reason to believe this ends well
29 September 2020 - 06:00
As September runs into the sands, and with it National Prosecuting Authority investigating director Hermione Cronje’s assurance that she would lay a breakthrough state capture/corruption charge this month, there’s a strange battle plan being drawn up to get the economy, still in ICU, at least sitting up in bed.
So far it is all on paper. The latest draft of the social partners’ economic recovery action plan that I have seen is No 18. But if you cast your mind back to mid-Covid (Part 1) you’ll recall business and the ANC each working feverishly on economic recovery plans as companies and small businesses and jobs went rapidly down the Covid-19 lockdown plughole.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now