LETTER: De Klerk had guts, Mr President

Ramaphosa should show similar boldness and stop trying to hold the ANC together

25 November 2021 - 20:57
Late former president FW de Klerk. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/PHILL MAGAKOE
Those who undervalue our former president FW de Klerk should realise that he displayed more guts than any political “leader” we have today (“FW deserves remembrance”, November 18). He took an enormous and decisive leap in the interests of the country as a whole.

Our two major parties certainly are no longer fit for purpose. Our current president is wasting his time trying to hold together a party with totally irreconcilable differences. I suspect the official opposition is probably doing the same in a different way. The electorate knows this and is largely disgusted with our gridlocked politicians, who continue to fiddle while SA burns.

If Cyril Ramaphosa was a genuine national leader he would wipe his hands of the worst elements of the ANC and seek support from the many capable patriots, irrespective of their colour or present allegiances, who need to combine to get the country on the move in a sustainable direction — fast!

This would at last be an action of the same boldness that De Klerk showed. Half of the ANC is sabotaging and undermining the country while Ramaphosa watches. How can he live with that?

Roger Briggs
Edenvale

