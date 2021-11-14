Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Did falling gold output sway De Klerk?

Maybe FW realised costly ‘war’ could no longer be sustained as sanctions reduced other exports

14 November 2021 - 16:38
It is quite possible that the decline of gold mining also played a role in the decisions made by FW de Klerk. (“De Klerk was a leader at war with his history”, November 11).  

The fall in production severely reduced gold’s contribution to the SA economy. The metal contributed 3.8% of GDP in 1993, falling to 1.7% in 2013. Maybe FW realised the costly “war” could no longer be sustained as sanctions reduced other exports.

The fall in gold production has had a major effect on SA’s economy since the 1990s and was a huge contributing factor to unemployment as mines shut and the myriad businesses supporting them closed down.

Dennis Hoines 
Via BusinessLIVE

