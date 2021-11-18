MAC MAHARAJ: De Klerk — a prisoner of his past

FW de Klerk’s death last week has generated a flood of differing assessments. It’s the result, one may say, of the former president’s complicated legacy. But no-one likes a complicated story. So we’re challenged to reconcile these disparate assessments to arrive at a rounded, fact-based understanding of De Klerk’s place.

De Klerk wrote himself into the history of SA on February 2 1990, when he announced the unbanning of the ANC and other liberation movements as well as the release of Nelson Mandela from prison. While this set SA on the path of reform, the facts show he failed both the transition and his foot soldiers alike. He was economical with the truth at the Truth & Reconciliation Commission — a stance that prevented South Africans from developing a shared understanding of where we come from. He was likewise unable to come to terms with the fact that apartheid was a crime against humanity.

That’s a huge and indelible stain.

It left De Klerk trapped, putting the interests of the white minority above the interests of the nation-in-the-making — something that would have grave implications for a society grappling with racism, sexism, inequality and poverty.

So while De Klerk committed himself and his constituency to the transition from apartheid, he never reconciled himself to the transformation that is inherent in our democracy.

It was at his urging that the cabinet agreed in December 1989 that the release of Mandela, unbanning of the ANC and talks with the liberation movement were to be part of the way forward. He went on to persuade the majority of the white population to support the transition in the all-white referendum of 1992. It demonstrated a keen understanding of his constituency, but it led him to believe he could win the hearts and minds of the black population. In this, he failed to consider that while black and white occupied one country, centuries of colonialism and apartheid meant they operated in two different universes.

Frederik Van Zyl Slabbert showed some understanding of this when he was asked to explain the gulf between the Progressive Federal Party and the ANC. In a September 1990 interview, he acknowledged he knew "very little about the ANC and extra-parliamentary politics. I did not know people in the ANC. I had never met them. I never really understood, practically, ‘the struggle of the people’."

De Klerk’s own knowledge was confined to formal interactions with collaborators and sycophants spawned by apartheid.