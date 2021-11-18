Opinion / Columnists TONY LEON: FW deserves remembrance Even if he never saw the entire picture, the former president placed SA on an irreversible path B L Premium

FW de Klerk’s death last week saw an explosion of commentary, with gazillions of electrons and acres of newsprint exhausted on his contested legacy. It all traces back to one fateful day nearly 32 years ago.

At about 1pm on Friday, February 2 1990, then co-leader of the now vanished Democratic Party (DP) Wynand Malan hosted a lunch for newly arrived parliamentarians from his caucus...