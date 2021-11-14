Opinion / Letters

LETTER: What if De Klerk stayed on ‘total onslaught’ road?

Former president took branch that has led country to where it finds itself today

14 November 2021 - 20:19
SA’s last apartheid president FW de Klerk. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/PHILL MAGAKOE
FW de Klerk came to a fork in the road, and without much delay for futurist-scenario examination took the branch that has led the country to where it finds itself today.

A minority of voters opposed his decision, announced on February 2 1990, but as the outcome unfolded over the next 30 years, more and more became disillusioned with majority rule and crossed over to swell the ranks of the Jeremiahs. Hundreds of thousands gave up all hope and emigrated.  

It has in some quarters become fashionable to blame FW for the mess SA finds itself in 2021, and to besmirch his legacy with the failures of others. I believe it would be a worthwhile endeavour for a gathering of historians and scenario forecasters (drawn from opposing political cultures) to work out probable consequences had FW chosen to continue along the “total onslaught” road. And also for those who slate his collaborator, Nelson Mandela, as a sell-out for reaching the agreement he did with FW.

Let all put rather more thought into the meaning of the legacies of those two giants of our history, than do those who think they could have done better. May FW de Klerk’s soul rest in peace.

Ryckard Blake 
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Did falling gold output sway De Klerk?

Maybe FW realised costly ‘war’ could no longer be sustained as sanctions reduced other exports
Opinion
4 hours ago

LETTER: End of Cold War led to ANC unbanning

FW de Klerk said fall of Berlin wall was key milestone to ending apartheid
Opinion
3 hours ago

LEONARD SOLMS: FW de Klerk leaves behind a complex legacy

De Klerk, a product of a violent system, certainly took steps throughout his political career which went some way, if not all the way, to dismantling ...
National
3 days ago

FW de Klerk’s paradoxical legacy: from zealot to pragmatist

Once a zealous Afrikaner nationalist, SA’s last apartheid president paved way for democracy
National
2 days ago

RAY HARTLEY: De Klerk was a leader at war with his history

To traditional Afrikaner nationalists, he is the ‘verraaier’ who sold out  and capitulated to the ANC, writes Ray Hartley
National
3 days ago
