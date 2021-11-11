National

WATCH | FW de Klerk apologises for apartheid in video released after death

FW de Klerk was the last apartheid-era president and died at the age of 85 on Thursday

11 November 2021 - 16:22 Staff Writer

Former apartheid president FW de Klerk has apologised for his role in apartheid in a seven-minute video released by his foundation shortly after his death was announced. 

“I am often accused by critics that I, in some way or another, continued to justify apartheid or separate development, as we later preferred to call it. It is true that in my younger years, I defended separate development,” De Klerk says in the video.

“Afterwards, on many occasions, I apologised to the SA public for the pain and indignity that apartheid has brought to people of colour in SA. Many believed me but others didn't.”

De Klerk says that he is apologising once more as the leader of the National Party and in his personal capacity.

“I, without qualification, apologise for the pain and hurt and the indignity and the damage that apartheid has done to black, brown and Indian [people] in SA,” he says in the video. 

De Klerk died in his Cape Town home on Thursday after a long battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife Elita, his children Jan and Susan, and his grandchildren, his foundation said in a statement. 

“The family will, in due course, make an announcement regarding funeral arrangements,” the foundation said.

IN PICTURES: Key moments of FW de Klerk’s life

Former president FW de Klerk died at the age of 85 on Thursday
National
1 hour ago

TIM DU PLESSIS: FW de Klerk’s bold action led to end of apartheid

De Klerk was no Nelson Mandela. Yet he did to apartheid what Mikhail Gorbachev did to Soviet communism: destroyed the last remnants of what was once ...
National
1 hour ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
De Ruyter lays bare Eskom’s maintenance woes
National
2.
FW de Klerk, who handed SA’s reins to Nelson ...
National
3.
Load-shedding to end on Friday
National
4.
Icasa’s decision to license temporary spectrum ...
National
5.
Auditor-general concerned that offenders at SOEs ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.