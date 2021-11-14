Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lipstick on a pig

14 November 2021 - 18:59
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The editor is too credulous (“The right noises, no surprises, spot on from script”, November 11). The government’s plans for fiscal consolidation are premised on spending reduction and rapid economic growth that will not occur. 

Yes, through a technicality the debt-to-GDP ratio is lower than before, but the trend has not changed, and that points firmly into “unsustainable” territory, where a disturbance on international junk bond markets spells catastrophe for us. And there simply is no list of “structural reforms”, there are only smoke-and-mirror reforms while all the disastrous ANC policies that hold investment, growth and employment down remain as firmly in place.

If this government starts to talk seriously about regaining investment-grade ratings from the ratings agencies, and acts accordingly, then you can start praising its fiscal management acumen. Until then, it’s all just lipstick on a pig.

At the moment the government’s strategy appears to pretend that the ratings agencies no longer exist. But we don’t have to go along with that spin if we have independent minds and care about our country.

Mani None 
Via BusinessLIVE

