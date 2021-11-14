Opinion / Columnists AYABONGA CAWE: A windfall blows nowhere if we don’t spend it New allocations and programmes mean little in an environment where systems and processes are incapable or unwilling to use the money B L Premium

What to do with a windfall? This is a question that confronted the budget office and finance minister Enoch Godongwana in his maiden medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) speech last week.

The MTBPS is about adjustments to what we were told in February, and some clues on what to expect in the following February main budget. It also tells us for the first six months how much has been spent in relation to the targets set in the preceding February budget...