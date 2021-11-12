PODCAST | Budget review: Is it going to be enough?

This week’s medium-term budget policy statement, presented by National Treasury, is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

On Thursday, finance minister Enoch Godongwana tabled his first medium-term budget, saying that state-owned companies need tough love and a decision on a basic income grant will be made in February.

