CLAIRE BISSEKER: Implementation risks could cause ambitious medium-term budget to unravel

New finance minister Enoch Godongwana has presented an ambitious medium-term budget that sends out a strong signal that the National Treasury remains wedded to fiscal consolidation and will resist populist pressure that distracts it from its goal of debt stabilisation.

How credible the budget is depends on the co-operation he receives from the rest of the government. Certainly, there is considerable implementation risk, not least because the budget fails to allow for further bailouts to state-owned entities (SOEs), or for a step-up in welfare spending, or for inflation-related salary increases for public servants – any one of which could upend its neatly laid plans.

Even so, SA’s near-term fiscal position looks much better than it did in February thanks to a R120bn revenue overrun courtesy of a strongly rebounding economy on the back of an unexpected commodity boom.

Though the Treasury expects the boom to taper off, revenue spillovers will linger over the medium term, allowing it to ease the pace of fiscal consolidation slightly while still showing a considerably better deficit and debt trajectory than anticipated earlier this year.

Previously the Treasury was expecting the debt ratio to hit 81.9% of GDP this fiscal year and to stabilise at about 89% by 2025/2026. Now it is set to come in at just under 70% this year and stabilise at about 78% in four years’ time. By 2024/2025, the consolidated deficit should have narrowed to just under 5% compared to 7.8% now.

This has given SA some fiscal breathing space, but despite the clamour from civil society for the government to increase social protection (by, at a minimum, extending the life of the R350 a month special Covid grant at R40bn a year) the Treasury has not taken the bait.

Though it hasn’t ruled out an extension of the grant beyond its March 2022 expiry date, since this is a decision for the whole of cabinet, it has taken a principled stance against unsustainable spending.