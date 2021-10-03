Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa has proved his mettle in pandemic

03 October 2021 - 17:59
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ironically, the devastating pandemic provided the opportunity for President Cyril Ramaphosa to prove his leadership and negotiating skills and strengthen his position vis-à-vis the different factions within the ANC, and within the country.

The first lockdown regulations still raised some question marks because personalities within the leadership tried to push their own agendas, including to use the pandemic as an opportunity for social engineering.

However, over time the president took control, and with a measured and logical approach instilled confidence with his handling of the measures to control the virus.

All countries struggled with the pandemic, but SA did better than many, despite inequality and the poverty gap, which presents its own challenges.

In last week’s address, the president spoke from a much better position than when he first addressed the nation on the pandemic. His leadership enabled him to ease the regulations from adjusted level 2 to adjusted alert level 1, also with the upcoming local elections in mind.

He addressed vital issues around vaccination, including a new vaccination drive at weekends and the issuing of a vaccination certificate; measures to open up the economy; and the effect of the UK’s travel restrictions on tourism and our economy. He discussed it with Boris Johnson and is hopeful for a positive outcome.

Important is that normal measures such as wearing masks and social distancing remain in place. Another measured, thoughtful address that instils confidence. Thank you, Mr President!

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

