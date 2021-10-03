Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Post Office ‘air freight’ practice is theft

03 October 2021 - 17:48
On March 31 we sent a 4.7kg parcel to Taiwan through the SA Post Office. I downloaded the tracking app and started monitoring the parcel’s whereabouts. After a while I noticed the tracking app had not changed any information. I started e-mailing the help desk, without response.

It is now six months since the parcel was signed in, so last week I physically inquired at the same post office as to the package’s whereabouts. Turns out the parcel has still not left SA. The Post Office decided to send it via sea, whereas I had specifically asked and paid for air freight — the price difference is about R1,350.

Is this how the SA Post Office is making its money? By sending mail via sea but profiting from the air freight charge? That would explain why everyone is complaining about “snail mail”!

This is pure theft. I have asked for a refund, but the harm to my business has already been done. My company will never use the Post Office ever again. It is just another failed and dishonest state entity.

Gary Scallan
Via email

