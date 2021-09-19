National UK red listing blow to SA tourism could cause lasting damage Tourism Business Council of SA calls on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene B L Premium

The government and the tourism sector have reacted with dismay after the UK decided to maintain tough restrictions on travel between the two countries, despite easing them on others such as Kenya and Pakistan, warning the spat could cause long-term damage to both countries.

SA’s tourism sector, which before the outbreak of Covid-19 was a rare outperformer in an economy that failed to grow, has been devastated by lockdowns and travel bans. Being on the UK red list means a British traveller to SA would on their return need to spend 10 days in a quarantine hotel at a cost of about £2,000 (R40,000), making visiting SA too expensive for most Britons...