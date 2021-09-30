Move to lockdown level 1 offers hard-hit industries some relief

As SA emerges from its third wave of coronavirus infections, cabinet has agreed to further ease lockdown restrictions and move the country from adjusted alert level 2 to level 1, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday.

The move will offer some relief to industries hard hit by the government’s stop-start restrictions, which have hit the tourism, hospitality and liquor industries particularly hard.

Simultaneously, he appealed to the millions of South Africans still hesitating about getting vaccinated to get inoculated as soon as possible and shore up the flagging immunisation drive.

“Our greatest priority is to ensure the economy recovers as quickly as possible. The only way we can do this is if more South Africans choose to get vaccinated more quickly,” he said in a national address. He urged people to take advantage of the government’s new weekend vaccination campaign, which kicks off on Friday.

After months of constrained supplies, SA now has ample stocks of Pfizer/BioNtech and Johnson & Johnson jabs, but is struggling to generate demand. It has administered more than 17.5-million doses, and fully immunised 8.8-million people, or 22% of the adult population, but the daily rate falls far short of the government’s goal of administering 300,000 jabs a day and threatens to torpedo its plan to reach 70% of the population by the end of the year.

On Thursday, just 146,190 shots were administered, less than half the target.