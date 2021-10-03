UK minister throws tourism a lifeline with signal SA will be off ‘red list’
Report says the UK is set to slash ‘red list’ countries to just nine, with SA, Brazil, Mexico and Indonesia among those to be removed
03 October 2021 - 16:21
UPDATED 03 October 2021 - 23:37
The UK government has given the clearest indication yet that it will remove SA from its list of “red” countries that are deemed dangerous for travel because of Covid-19, something that will provide massive relief to the tourism industry ahead of the summer.
Speaking to Business Day at the end of her visit to SA, Lesotho and Eswatini, Vicky Ford, the minister responsible for Africa in the UK’s foreign, commonwealth & development office, said she had been reassured by SA scientists that the Beta variant, which caused SA to be banned from most countries late in 2020, is no longer present, which “takes one of the main concerns away”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now