Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Government sitting on its hands

The SA government, by sitting on its hands, also played a role in the UK red list bungling

30 September 2021 - 05:00
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor. Picture: Alon Skuy
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor. Picture: Alon Skuy

Boris Johnson’s UK government has copped a lot of flak for its daft decision to keep SA on the tourism "red list", even as it moved other countries that are more vulnerable to Covid onto the amber list — such as Kenya and Egypt.

And, of course, Westminster deserves this criticism for its soft-brained inability to assess the salient facts before making a policy decision of this sort.

But it is now clear that the SA government, by sitting on its hands, also played a role in this bungling.

This emerged clearly from an interview that Naledi Pandor, minister of international relations and co-operation, gave to the Sunday Times. She admitted that her department hadn’t provided the scientific data that would have allowed the UK to make a more informed choice.

Asked if SA presented the data to the UK, Pandor said the information was "readily available", adding: "I don’t recall an instance where the UK government asked us for information."

If the UK officials had asked, she said, "obviously we would have made sure that they did have the facts".

This passive approach, typical of SA’s foot-dragging tendencies, doesn’t cut it. SA had a great deal to lose; Pandor had no business waiting idly in the wings when the tourism industry depended so heavily on decisive action.

UK to consider SA’s scientific submissions amid battle to get off red list

SA’s continued presence on the UK's travel ‘red list’ has sparked controversy as infection rates slow in SA
National
1 day ago

A granular look at UK’s Covid-19 ‘red list’ shows why it’s deeply flawed

Maybe rather than focusing on a red list country club with unclear and questionable criteria, we should create a red list of countries that are ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Tourism sees red over state inaction

Get SA off UK’s red list and open the gate to visitors, Cyril is urged
Business
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Balls-up a body blow to tourism

If the UK thought this parlously thin reasoning and abysmal attempt at science would withstand scrutiny, it has woefully misjudged the matter
Opinion
1 week ago

Is SA’s tourism ‘recovery plan’ another pie-in-the-sky promise?

SA’s tourism sector has been devastated by the pandemic. The government has a new plan for recovery. But it’s thin on detail, and operators — based ...
Features
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Makhura should be deputy president
Opinion / Letters
2.
EDITORIAL: Looting civil servants thwart ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: Inside the ANC’s election day plan
Opinion / Home & Abroad
4.
DAVID FURLONGER: Ford’s SA bakkie programme is ...
Opinion
5.
SARAH BUITENDACH: An ode to Joburg’s eateries
Opinion

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: SA and Africa will be watching Germany’s next move

Opinion / Editorials

Red list ruling riles hotels

Business

WATCH: UK red list causes red mist

Companies

THE FINANCE GHOST: Rand honeymoon fading

Opinion

Talks between SA and UK over travel red list have stalled, says Sisulu

National

SA scientists dispute UK’s red list claims

National / Health

SARAH BUITENDACH: Keeping SA on ‘red list’ shows UK government couldn’t count ...

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Tourism sector needs fewer word salads and more meaty action

Opinion / Editorials

Lindiwe Sisulu thanks Germany for taking SA off Covid-19 red list

National

UK red listing blow to SA tourism could cause lasting damage

National

SA tourism: seeing red (list)

Features / Cover Story

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.