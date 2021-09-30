LETTER: Etwatwa projects highlight Ekurhuleni’s failures

About R50m was allocated to two projects in Etwatwa near Benoni, yet there is absolutely nothing to show for the money spent. The projects were supposed to stimulate economic growth in the area, yet like everything else built by the Ekurhuleni municipality, both sites are inoperable white elephants.

The Barcelona Trading Centre, opened in 2016 at a cost of R6m, was supposed to create a safe and dignified trading space for small businesses in the area. However, the 21 units at the centre are vacant and it is filthy.

According to the traders I spoke to, there was a lack of public participation with regard to the construction of the centre. Furthermore, they said the site doesn’t draw any foot traffic from a clinic across the road.

The situation is similar at the abandoned Etwatwa Business Hive. Opened at a cost of R44m in February 2019, it doesn’t have a single tenant. This site, which could easily support 100 businesses, stands vacant and unused.

Ekurhuleni’s unemployment rate is at 39% and venues such as those two mentioned above could play an important role in nurturing small businesses. It is unacceptable that we have millions of rand wasted on infrastructure that now needs to be repaired

Refiloe Nt’skhe, MPL

DA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate

