Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Etwatwa projects highlight Ekurhuleni’s failures

Two projects were supposed to stimulate economic growth in the area but stand idle and in disrepair

30 September 2021 - 15:19
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

About R50m was allocated to two projects in Etwatwa near Benoni, yet there is absolutely nothing to show for the money spent. The projects were supposed to stimulate economic growth in the area, yet like everything else built by the Ekurhuleni municipality, both sites are inoperable white elephants.   

The Barcelona Trading Centre, opened in 2016 at a cost of R6m, was supposed to create a safe and dignified trading space for small businesses in the area. However, the 21 units at the centre are vacant and it is filthy.   

According to the traders I spoke to, there was a lack of public participation with regard to the construction of the centre.  Furthermore, they said the site doesn’t draw any foot traffic from a clinic across the road.   

The situation is similar at the abandoned Etwatwa Business Hive. Opened at a cost of R44m in February 2019, it doesn’t have a single tenant. This site, which could easily support 100 businesses, stands vacant and unused.  

Ekurhuleni’s unemployment rate is at 39% and venues such as those two mentioned above could play an important role in nurturing small businesses. It is unacceptable that we have millions of rand wasted on infrastructure that now needs to be repaired

Refiloe Nt’skhe, MPL 
DA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ANC endorses Mpho Moerane to become Joburg’s next mayor

Moerane says he accepts ‘the responsibility in honour of former mayor [Jolidee] Matongo’
National
1 day ago

Mayoral candidate says DA will work with private firms to deliver services in Joburg

Mpho Phalatse has promised to address the R200bn infrastructure backlog in the metro
National
2 days ago

EFF manifesto promises wealth tax to fund indigent families

"Land and jobs manje [now]” is the party's slogan for the local government elections campaign
National
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WAYNE BORCHARDT: Woolworths blunder a lesson in ...
Opinion
2.
PETER BRUCE: Judging by ANC manifesto, ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LWAZI BAM: Vassi Naidoo, a joyous SA pioneer
Opinion
4.
GRAY MAGUIRE: Digging into the details of Sasol’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Blueprint for Bok success is already ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Election campaigning kicks into high gear

Politics

LETTER: Appalling that Zingiswa Losi peddles misinformation

Opinion / Letters

Joburg mayor’s death won’t affect services, says city manager

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.