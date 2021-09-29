National

ANC endorses Mpho Moerane to become Joburg’s next mayor

Moerane says he accepts ‘the responsibility in honour of former mayor [Jolidee] Matongo’

29 September 2021 - 12:26 LUYOLO MKENTANE

ANC Johannesburg regional treasurer Mpho Moerane is poised to be elected the next executive mayor of SA’s richest metro when the council sits on Friday, after being endorsed as a Joburg’s mayoral candidate by the party’s regional and provincial structures.

The country’s biggest budget municipality (it passed a budget of R73.3bn for 2021/2022), which contributes nearly 20% to GDP and about 40% to the economy of Gauteng, was left without a mayor after Jolidee Matongo died in a car accident on September 18...

