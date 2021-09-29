National ANC endorses Mpho Moerane to become Joburg’s next mayor Moerane says he accepts ‘the responsibility in honour of former mayor [Jolidee] Matongo’ B L Premium

ANC Johannesburg regional treasurer Mpho Moerane is poised to be elected the next executive mayor of SA’s richest metro when the council sits on Friday, after being endorsed as a Joburg’s mayoral candidate by the party’s regional and provincial structures.

The country’s biggest budget municipality (it passed a budget of R73.3bn for 2021/2022), which contributes nearly 20% to GDP and about 40% to the economy of Gauteng, was left without a mayor after Jolidee Matongo died in a car accident on September 18...