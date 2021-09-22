Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Appalling that Zingiswa Losi peddles misinformation

One hopes the DA and other parties will make it clear to workers that a municipality has no power to repeal national legislation

22 September 2021 - 13:17
President of Cosatu Zingiswa Losi. Picture: THULANI MBELE/SOWETAN
President of Cosatu Zingiswa Losi. Picture: THULANI MBELE/SOWETAN

Zingiswa Losi is either politically illiterate or cynically dishonest (or both) in urging Cosatu members to vote ANC in the municipal elections because the DA will “scrap all progressive labour laws”. (“Cosatu president urges members to support ANC at the polls,” September 20).

One hopes the DA (and other parties) will make it clear to workers that a municipality has no power to repeal national legislation, and that it is perfectly acceptable (and designedly so) to vote in municipal elections for a party that has shown it can run a local authority efficiently, while still supporting the ANC (should you be so misguided as to want to) in national elections.

It is appalling that a senior executive of a powerful federation of unions can peddle such misinformation without official censure.

David Clegg
St James

