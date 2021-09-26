Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Election campaigning kicks into high gear The ANC and the IFP are set to launch their manifestos this week B L Premium

Election campaigning is set to continue in the days ahead with just five weeks to go before the electorate casts its ballot for new municipal councils.

On Monday, the ANC will be the last of the three biggest political parties in SA to present its manifesto to the public after the EFF on Sunday and the DA on Saturday. All three parties have indicated that they will be contesting all 4,468 wards across the country...