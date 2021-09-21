National Joburg mayor’s death won’t affect services, says city manager Acting city manager and council speaker assure residents of continuity after untimely death of Jolidee Matongo B L Premium

Johannesburg’s acting city manager Floyd Brink and council speaker Nonceba Molwele have assured the metro’s 5-million residents that services will continue uninterrupted as the municipality comes to terms with the untimely death of mayor Jolidee Matongo.

Matongo, 46, died in a car accident on Saturday evening, hours after participating in a voter-registration drive in Soweto with President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of local elections on November 1...