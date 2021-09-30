National / Health INVESTIGATION Digital Vibes: six more health officials suspended The new suspensions brings the total number of health department staff that will be out of circulation to seven B L Premium

Six health department officials implicated in the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) investigation into the Digital Vibes scandal are to be placed on precautionary suspension, health minister Joe Phaahla said on Thursday.

It brings the total number of health department staff who will be out of circulation to seven as director-general Sandile Buthe- lezi was placed on precautionary suspension on Sunday...