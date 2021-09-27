EFF manifesto promises wealth tax to fund indigent families

EFF governed municipalities would implement a property wealth tax - a special tax where the wealthy would subsidise indigent families, its leader Julius Malema says.



He and lawyer Dali Mpofu would be among the wealthy people an EFF government would target for the special wealth tax, Malema told supporters in Johannesburg on Sunday at the party's manifesto launch ahead of the November 1 local government elections.



“The people with big yards and big houses, we are going to tax them because they are rich. They must subsidise the poor,” he said.

“How do we determine that this person is rich. Dali Mpofu is going to be the first victim of the property wealth tax because he lives around Mandela's home in Houghton,” said Malema.

“We are going to tax them, including myself. I stay in Sandton. I must pay the wealth tax to subside the poor. That is the only practical way to share the wealth of the country.”

Malema said the EFF manifesto was based on an observation that people were landless, jobless, local government was incapable and many people in SA still did not have access to water.