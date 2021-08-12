Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Reshuffle sidesteps government of national unity

The political centre will fold if it does not contain opposition parties, business, civil society and community leaders

12 August 2021 - 14:09
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

Despite her appropriate caveats about incompetence and financial or other impropriety embedded in some, if not most, of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new cabinet, Carol Paton strikes a rare optimistic note when she describes the reshuffle as a good one (“Ramaphosa builds the centre that has been so badly lacking”, August 9).

Certainly, the president has strengthened his personal party political protection bubble and it is unlikely to be so easily pricked now by his retractors, who are seemingly becoming more impotent by the day. That is a good thing.

However, SA’s future requires a great deal more than the consolidation of Ramaphosa’s command and influence over his bloated cabinet. He needs to rid himself of the ever-present nucleus of beneficiaries of his — it has to be said — and Jacob Zuma’s patronage, who remain on the stage and cling to the ANC’s archaic and failed policies, which Ramaphosa himself has difficulty in distancing himself from.

Ramaphosa’s reshuffle shows that he attributes no significance to the concept of a government of national unity  — so well conceived and created by former president Nelson Mandela at a time of similar national crisis — and irresponsibly and unwisely chooses to fortify his own personal party political status rather than the wellbeing of our citizens.

Paton concludes that the “political centre is at last taking shape”  but that centre will fold if it does not contain a broad spectrum of opposition parties, business, civil society  and community leaders, contributing to new policies and practices and deeply and directly involved in government. Ramaphosa’s new knee-jerk, face-saving cabal excludes all of these and therefore has no hope of reversing our nation’s declining fortunes.

David Gant, Kenilworth

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Ramaphosa’s shrewd reshuffle

President Cyril Ramaphosa is prepared to play a long — and frustrating — political game. Don’t be fooled by the appearance of weakness and indecision
11 hours ago

LETTER: President deserves better than accusations of self-preservation

Cyril Ramaphosa’s painstaking efforts to rebuild and strengthen party unity should be seen for what they are — statecraft
1 day ago

Ramaphosa’s choice of speaker a step back for reform, say experts

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula nominated to lead parliament a week after being fired
1 day ago
