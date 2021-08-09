Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: Ramaphosa builds the centre that has been so badly lacking The president has establish a stronger political and strategic centre in his office and top of the cabinet BL PREMIUM

It was a long time coming, but when it did come the cabinet reshuffle was a good one. Many people will not agree given the low level of competence in the cabinet and the preoccupation of many there with their own political careers, as opposed to a commitment to change the lives of South Africans for the better.

This is understandable, so at the outset it is important to agree that the bar was very low. We have a cabinet padded out with people appointed to keep the leadership corps of the ANC well greased with patronage, to satisfy constituencies, maintain unity (as far as this is possible) and keep both friends and enemies close...