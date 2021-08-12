Features CHRIS ROPER: Siri, show me a capable cabinet minister We don’t need our ministers to be former professionals in the area of their portfolio. We do need them to be professional in serving the public

There’s an annoying thing the digital denizens do where they say: "Siri, show me an example of [insert gibe here]," when they’re trying to make fun of something stupid. It’s meant to be wry commentary, a way to indicate that someone has said something so unusually silly it now qualifies as a search result.

I was compelled to ask Siri to show me an example of irony when I read the following tweet by transport minister Fikile Mbalula, replicated verbatim. (And by the way, when I refuse to fix the typos in people’s tweets, it’s not because I want you to denigrate them in any way. It’s because it amuses me to think of the excellent subs at the FM grinding their teeth at being forced to run with flawed copy.)..