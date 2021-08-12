CHRIS ROPER: Siri, show me a capable cabinet minister
We don’t need our ministers to be former professionals in the area of their portfolio. We do need them to be professional in serving the public
12 August 2021 - 05:00
There’s an annoying thing the digital denizens do where they say: "Siri, show me an example of [insert gibe here]," when they’re trying to make fun of something stupid. It’s meant to be wry commentary, a way to indicate that someone has said something so unusually silly it now qualifies as a search result.
I was compelled to ask Siri to show me an example of irony when I read the following tweet by transport minister Fikile Mbalula, replicated verbatim. (And by the way, when I refuse to fix the typos in people’s tweets, it’s not because I want you to denigrate them in any way. It’s because it amuses me to think of the excellent subs at the FM grinding their teeth at being forced to run with flawed copy.)..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.