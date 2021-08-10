National Ramaphosa’s choice of speaker a step back for reform, say experts Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula nominated to lead parliament a week after being fired BL PREMIUM

Less than a week after Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was fired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, having contradicted him on the causes of the rioting and looting that brought the country to its knees last month, the ANC has proposed that she be promoted to one of the key positions in the state.

In what opposition parties and constitutional experts described as a major step back for Ramaphosa’s reform agenda, the ruling party on Tuesday put forward the former defence & military veterans minister as its candidate for speaker of parliament. She would replace Thandi Modise, who took a pay cut to replace her as defence minister...