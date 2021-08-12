Chatbot boosts student wellbeing at University of Pretoria

Choosing Google also enabled the UP and DotModus teams to take advantage of a range of sophisticated, artificial intelligence-based Google tools when building the bot. For example, SCU-B uses Dialogflow, a natural language understanding platform used to build conversational applications.

Dialogflow recognises intent and context, allowing the students to have a realistic conversational experience with SCU-B, and enabling the bot to direct the students to relevant and useful resources. As with all chatbots, SCU-B uses artificial intelligence to develop and grow. It can take new example sentences, consider them and learn them. The more students use it, the smarter SCU-B will be.

The UP team can also make content changes or add content without disruption. Thomas Fowler, DotModus CEO says: “When building any sort of service, we’re constantly thinking about not just the immediate implementation, but what the future holds. That’s why Google is such a great platform. It ensures that everything we build can scale, can grow and can continually meet the needs of UP’s student population.”

A Collaborative Effort

By working closely with Digicloud Africa, Google’s enablement partner in Africa, DotModus gains access to the best resources to help its customers maximise the potential of services from Google. For example, SCU-B uses Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud SQL, Google App Engine and Cloud Scheduler. SCU-B also takes advantage of in-browser text-to-speech and speech-to-text functionality.

By using this technology already built into mobile phones, the team at DotModus were able to keep the overhead mobile internet data use (and therefore the cost) to a minimum. “Inequalities in access to higher education in SA continue to be a challenge,” says Fowler. “For example, many students from rural or underprivileged areas cannot afford mobile data. That’s why we were so focused on ensuring SCU-B was as cheap as possible for students to use.”

SCU and DotModus worked together to design the messages SCU-B shows, to achieve the right tone of voice for the chatbot. With equitable access in mind, there was also a collaborative effort with the Disability Unit at UP so images have the correct alternative text and that students using screen readers were able to use SCU-B. The project moved from concept to reality in a matter of months. “DotModus gave us carte blanche. Their never-say-no attitude allowed us to build every requirement of our idea and their openness of engagement meant that every team member and stakeholder was on board and involved from day one,” says Beeken.

Proactively anticipating the needs of students

Early responses from the student population have been positive. Launched during the pandemic, when many students were experiencing difficulties in adjusting academically and feeling socially isolated, the initial uptake of the service was fast, and has continued to grow steadily since. The convenience of using technology that’s already in the students’ pockets has proven to be a great draw.

Says Beeken: “SCU-B enables us to share resources in a manner that the students are comfortable with, through their mobile phone. They can access the help they need, whenever they need it from wherever they may be.”

The anonymised usage reports from the bot are also providing useful insights to SCU. In addition to providing regular snapshots into the overall wellbeing of the student population at any given time, they reveal which resources are being used most. By pulling together different streams of data, SCU is starting to intelligently predict students’ needs (for example when exams are looming) and proactively provide guides and tools to help.

Beeken already has plans to expand SCU-B’s services. UP intends to add a third bot, creating an ecosystem in which bots support students across a range of services, while keeping data and information private and secure. “Ultimately we want to join all the bots together so they share knowledge and data. This approach will result in a more consistent experience to students when searching for and discovering information, and the conversational experience will keep getting richer too,” he says.

This article was paid for by the University of Pretoria.