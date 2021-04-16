Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The ANC’s Pyrrhic ‘victory’ over privilege

If privilege generates human capital that can be used to elicit similar capital for the disadvantaged, that capital should be put to good use

16 April 2021 - 17:20
If the central tenet of the ANC is racial equality, the party and its supporters are confused. The National Development Plan — accepted as policy by the governing party — is unambiguous that whites, due to privilege over generations, are possessed of deep reserves of human capital. This capital must be accessed to promote equality.

Yet the Judicial Service Commission rejected for the Constitutional Court one of the most brilliant legal minds of our generation. Why? Because he was “privileged”. So if privilege generates human capital that can be used to elicit similar capital for the disadvantaged, this capital must be eschewed because it was born out of privilege.

It follows that the disadvantaged must struggle on their own, unaided by freely available capital because this capital is white and privileged. It appears that the ANC has become deeply imbued with the apartheid mentality of the previous government. Keep the races separate at all costs. And the cost will be that South Africans will never achieve a better life. 

Willem Cronje, Cape Town

