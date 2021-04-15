Opinion / Food for Thought JUSTICE MALALA: The tragedy of Dr Sindi van Zyl For all my frustration with the ANC, National Health Insurance has merit — we just need the imagination to do it BL PREMIUM

Two weeks ago the family of popular doctor and health activist Dr Sindi van Zyl came out with a plea. She had been in hospital for two months after being felled by complications from Covid, and the bill for her stay had reached a staggering R2m.

Family and friends organised a crowdfunding drive. Within a few days, more than R1m had been raised. Then, on Saturday, the family announced that she had died...