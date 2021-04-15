JUSTICE MALALA: The tragedy of Dr Sindi van Zyl
For all my frustration with the ANC, National Health Insurance has merit — we just need the imagination to do it
15 April 2021 - 05:00
Two weeks ago the family of popular doctor and health activist Dr Sindi van Zyl came out with a plea. She had been in hospital for two months after being felled by complications from Covid, and the bill for her stay had reached a staggering R2m.
Family and friends organised a crowdfunding drive. Within a few days, more than R1m had been raised. Then, on Saturday, the family announced that she had died...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now