Bell Pottinger 2.0: inside Ace’s fightback campaign
The ANC secretary-general is running out of time to shore up a power base before he’s forced to step down from his position. His RET faction is, it seems, looking to sow confusion to buy him some time
15 April 2021 - 05:00
Propaganda, confusion and deception would seem to be at the heart of Ace Magashule’s strategy this month, as the clock ticks down to his near-inevitable removal as ANC secretary-general.
Magashule and his radical economic transformation (RET) faction are hard at work in an attempt to turn his fortunes around, if the plethora of propaganda that’s been leaked in the past week is anything to go by...
