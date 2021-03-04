Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Bribe the poor with grants to save SA

Economic woes need more innovative thinking from Business Day

04 March 2021 - 14:38
People queue at a SA Social Security Agency office in Tembisa in Gauteng. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
I do not accept the logic that the options left to finance minister Tito Mboweni in his budget were to “tax, borrow and spend more, or to cut taxes, expenditure and borrowing to reduce interest charges and stimulate confidence and growth”, as Claire Bisseker wrote recently (“Tito Mboweni’s uncompromising budget deserves more credit”, March 1).

We’re asked to assume that cutting taxes and “accelerated structural reform” will enable us to replace welfare spending with jobs. Why would this happen? Grants are going to people who either can’t be employed or shouldn’t be, like children.

How might Business Day’s thinking about the economy change if government spending, especially social grants, were seen as a bribe we all collectively have to pay to prevent the whole country from imploding? Because that’s what it is, as long as our levels of inequality and poverty persist. Too many people are too poor, and too desperate. It’s as simple as that. 

SA’s economic woes require innovative thinking. Simply letting poor people starve to save a buck for the affluent isn’t it, and can only end poorly for us all. 

Sipho Hlongwane, Johannesburg

