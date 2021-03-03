Tax windfall better by billions than initially projected in budget
The expectation is based on revenue collections for the final quarter of 2020
03 March 2021 - 14:18
The actual revenue shortfall for 2020/2021 could be up to R30bn smaller than that projected in the budget based on January revenue figures, PwC tax policy leader Kyle Mandy told MPs on Wednesday.
Such an outcome would assist the Treasury in marginally reducing its debt mountain, which is projected to translate to a debt-to-GDP ratio of 88.9% in 2025/2026...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now