National Tax windfall better by billions than initially projected in budget The expectation is based on revenue collections for the final quarter of 2020

The actual revenue shortfall for 2020/2021 could be up to R30bn smaller than that projected in the budget based on January revenue figures, PwC tax policy leader Kyle Mandy told MPs on Wednesday.

Such an outcome would assist the Treasury in marginally reducing its debt mountain, which is projected to translate to a debt-to-GDP ratio of 88.9% in 2025/2026...