Hawks ‘don’t have the budget’ for Steinhoff probe
The state ‘didn’t have the budget’ to probe Steinhoff’s fraud, so the retailer gave it R30m to do so — a direct conflict of interest
04 March 2021 - 05:00
Retailer Steinhoff says it has agreed to give investigators from the Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) R30m to finance the investigation into the immense fraud at the company because the state doesn’t "have the budget".
Speaking to the FM this week, Steinhoff CFO Theodore de Klerk said the Hawks and NPA first approached the company to ask if PwC (which had already completed a forensic investigation for Steinhoff) could "assist" the state because it "hasn’t got the resources" to probe such a complex case...
