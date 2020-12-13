Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Who wants to feed a crocodile?

13 December 2020 - 18:11
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

On paper, Gracelin Baskaran and Wandile Sihlobo’s article promoting Zimbabwe as an ideal location for food value chain and green energy projects makes sense (“With the right policies, Zimbabwe could coin it with clean-energy supply chains”, December 9).

Zimbabwe has all the physical and human resources. There is only one problem: who would invest in a brutal dictatorship? Who wants to feed a crocodile?

Willem Cronje 
Via e-mail

With the right policies, Zimbabwe could coin it with clean-energy supply chains

The country has an abundance of elements that are key for new technologies
Opinion
4 days ago

Is Zimbabwe mining a warning for SA?

The minerals and workforce are there, but the political and regulatory environment is a deterrent
Companies
1 week ago

Zimbabwe looks to potential $1.25bn cannabis exports to break forex drought

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube proposes a Cannabis Levy to tap ‘immense potential’ of crop for medicinal purposes
World
2 weeks ago

Inside Zimbabwe’s gold underworld

The decriminalisation of digging for gold was supposed to open Zimbabwe’s metals sector. Instead, it’s given rise to a violent, criminal underworld
Features
2 weeks ago

Zimbabwe’s diaspora remittances surge as lockdowns forced use of official channels

Central bank governor welcomes flow of money through formal system after border closures blocked unofficial channels, including buses and trucks
World
3 weeks ago

