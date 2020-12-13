LETTER: Who wants to feed a crocodile?

On paper, Gracelin Baskaran and Wandile Sihlobo’s article promoting Zimbabwe as an ideal location for food value chain and green energy projects makes sense (“With the right policies, Zimbabwe could coin it with clean-energy supply chains”, December 9).

Zimbabwe has all the physical and human resources. There is only one problem: who would invest in a brutal dictatorship? Who wants to feed a crocodile?

Willem Cronje

Via e-mail

