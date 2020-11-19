CARMEL RICKARD: Lawfare in Zimbabwe
In the ongoing matter of her fitness to hold office, judge Erica Ndewere has requested her colleagues recuse themselves from presiding over her case
19 November 2020 - 05:00
Former president Jacob Zuma’s current recusal strategy is nothing new. His argument that deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo cannot preside in a corruption investigation hearing involving Zuma because of a connection between the two is a widely used weapon.
In fact, it is being used right now in Zimbabwe, by high court judge Erica Ndewere, as part of her strategy against efforts by the country’s legal and political establishment to get rid of her.
