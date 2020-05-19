Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Get SAA rescue off the ground

Six months after practitioners were appointed to devise a plan for the airline urgent action is needed

19 May 2020 - 17:12
Picture: 123RF/ RICHARD VAN DER SPUY
Business rescue expertise is sought when a business is in a difficult trading position. Like SAA, Comair has recently opted for this process. This is one of the strategic enablers that is provided by the Companies Act to encourage companies to continue as a going concern.

In the case of SAA there have been counterarguments questioning the benefits of this process.

Business rescue is a voluntary process, and co-operation between the parties is therefore vital for its success. A meeting of minds is extremely important to ensure a successful process.

In the case of SAA what is at stake now is the question of whether it can be retained in its current or a redesigned form.

The business rescue practitioners are reported to have allocated to themselves R30m for their services. It has also been reported that they are at loggerheads with the minister. This is unfortunate — it has been six months since the practitioners were appointed to devise an alternative plan for SAA.

For the sake of the employees and creditors let us not wait too much longer to unveil the SAA rescue plan. Let us think of the lives of citizens who will be heavily affected by this delay.  

Nyaniso Qwesha
Via e-mail

Unions want SAA business rescue team audited

The business rescue practitioners have allegedly charged exorbitant fees and made questionable commercial decisions, unions say
National
1 day ago

SAA unveils huge losses

The state-owned airline, which is obliged by law to table its annual financial statements in parliament, has not done so since 2017
National
4 days ago

Gordhan’s SAA truce on the rocks as business rescuers want to wind down

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan delivers scathing rebuke of business rescue practitioners' plan for a structured wind down
National
1 day ago

CAROL PATON: Gordhan refuses to eject as SAA spins out of control

The public enterprises minister is now targeting his own rescue plan for the ailing national airline
Opinion
1 week ago

SAA rescue team to appeal judgment on retrenchments

Ruling in favour of unions adds to the business rescue practitioners’ difficulties
National
1 week ago

